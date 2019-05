A Northampton man has been jailed for 12 weeks for breaking into a town centre business.

Colm Hyland, 39, of no fixed address, was charged with non-dwelling burglary over a break-in at a business in St Giles Street, Northampton, in the early hours of Thursday, May 2.

The incident took place in Northampton earlier this month, police today confirmed.

He appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 3, where he was sentenced to 12 weeks’ imprisonment, Northamptonshire Police today said.