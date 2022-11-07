Man sentenced for homophobic abuse, plus another 23 fined for dropping cigarettes in Northampton town centre

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on on October 24

AARON FERGUSON, aged 34, of High Street, Pitsford, resisted police, homophobically aggravated use of threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause alarm; fined £1,440, surcharge to fund victim services £58, Crown Prosecution Service costs £600.

MATTHEW DAVID HOWSE, aged 38 of Deal Court, Northampton, stole goods value £215.50 belonging to Wilko, stole bottles of whiskey value £170 from Waitrose, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; seven days in prison, 13 weeks in prison, compensation of £170, costs £145.

Magistrates courts deal with hundreds of cases each week

LUKE PATRICK FLYNN, aged 41, of Daneholme Close, Daventry, criminal damage; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85,

CURTIS SCARTH, aged 28, of Glebelands, Spratton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 175 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 30 months.

NICKY PAUL JOHN LLOYD, aged 46, of no fixed abode, stole four bottles of wine value £80 from Harborough Road Service Station; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £80.

STEFAN VLADAN, aged 39, of Robert Street, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

KARL JAMES NORRIS, aged 35, of Manor Road, Kingsthorpe, possession of one spliff of cannabis; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

MUHAMMED ALI, age not given, of Chalcombe Avenue, Northampton, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely cigarette and left it on the floor outside Market Walk, Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £125.

LEIGH AMEY, aged 32, of Macon Close, Northampton, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely cigarette and left it on the floor outside the Grosvenor Centre, Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £125.

ILIE BUIMISTRU, aged 26, of Margaret Street, Northampton, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely cigarette and left it on the floor outside the Grosvenor Centre, Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £125.

Advertisement Hide Ad

MARIAN CAMPINA, aged 33, of Craven Street, Northampton, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely cigarette and left it on the floor outside Vodafone, Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £125.

ZIJA CAUSHAJ, aged 38, of St Leonard’s Road, Northampton, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely cigarette and left it outside Costa, Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £125.

CONSTANTIN COSOANA, aged 41, of Poppyfield Court, Northampton, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely cigarette and left it outside The Salvation Army, Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £125.

JADE EMMA FLETCHER, aged 29, of Crickley Crescent, Northampton, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely cigarette and left it outside Age UK, St Giles Street; fined £50, surcharge £34, costs £125.

Advertisement Hide Ad

BELA NICOLAE GOGYAN, aged 31, of Badby Road, Daventry, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely cigarette and left it outside 10A St Edmunds Road, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £125.

ROMEO GORGAN, aged 26, of Great Russell Street, Northampton, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely cigarette and left it outside Clarks, Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £125.

STEPHEN HEADE, aged 62, of Mounts Court, Northampton, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely cigarette and left it outside Starbucks, Market Square; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £125,

CESAR STELIAN ION, aged 37, of Watermeadow Drive, Northampton, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely vape wrapper and left it outside Teddys, Mercers Row; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £125.

Advertisement Hide Ad

MARIAN ION, aged 56, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely cigarette and left it outside Poundland, Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £125.

OTIS JAMES, aged 27, of Hernhill Court, Northampton, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely cigarette and left it outside Grosvenor Centre, Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £125.

DAVID LEWIS, aged 54, of Hervey Street, Northampton, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely cigarette and left it outside Beauty Queens, Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £125.

JARCAU MARCEL, aged 44, of Stoneyhurst, Northampton, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely cigarette and left it outside Scope, Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £125.

Advertisement Hide Ad

ADRIAN MASLOWSKI, aged 29, of Market Square, Northampton, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely cigarette and left it outside Styles, Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £125.

STACEY McIVER, aged 42, of Newnham Road, Northampton, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely cigarette and left it outside the Grosvenor Centre, Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £125.

MIHAL MOISEI, aged 32, of Queens Road, Northampton, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely cigarette and left it in St Giles Street; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £125.

RORY MORGAN, aged 44, of Woodside Way, Northampton, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely cigarette outside Ladbrokes, Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £125.

Advertisement Hide Ad

ADRIAN PIRVU, aged 30, of Margaret Street, Northampton, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely cigarette and left it outside Metro Bank, Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £125.

STEFAN RADU, aged 29, of Adnitt Road,Northampton, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely cigarette and left it outside Eazzy Trade, Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £125.

ADAM SHELDRICK, aged 26, of Severn Drive, Northampton, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely cigarette and left it outside Siamo Recruitment, St Giles Street; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £125.

GHEORGHE LEONARD STOICA, aged 29, of Poole Street, Northampton, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely sunflower seeds outside Poundland, Abington Street; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £125.

Advertisement Hide Ad

KAIDEN TRILL, aged 21, of Exeter Place, Northampton, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely cigarette and left it outside the Grosvenor Centre, Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £125.

JOHNATHON WEST, aged 33, of Edinburgh Road, Northampton, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter and left it outside Guildhall; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £125.

SEBASTIAN WOJCIK, aged 30, of Gold Street, Northampton, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely cigarette and left it outside Daddyz Burger, Gold Street; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £125.

JOSHUA THOMAS BISHOP, aged 31, of Badby Road West, Daventry, speeding; fined £533, surcharge £53, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

PETER BASELEY, aged 35, of Cranford Road, Northampton, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £332, surcharge £34, costs £110, six points.

CHIPO MUPAMBA, aged 53, of St Leonards Court, Northampton, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £460, surcharge £46, costs £110, five points.

CHARLY CAROLINE COOPER, aged 21, of North Close, Braunston, no insurance; fined £80, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

■ These cases were heard on October 25

Advertisement Hide Ad

GREGG PAUL CHAMBERS, aged 23, of Grafton Road, Roade, resisted police, made a 999 call which was indecent or grossly offensive; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £22, costs £450.

GREGG PAUL CHAMBERS, aged 23, of Grafton Road, Roade, made three telephone calls to Northamptonshire Police force control room that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character; discharged conditionally for six months.

■ These cases were heard on October 26

FLORIN ASCUNSEANU, aged 26, of Charles Street, Northampton, assault by beating, criminal damage stole one bottle of Heineken; six weeks in prison; compensation of £105.98.

Advertisement Hide Ad

RYAN THOMAS LEE GEOGHEGAN, aged 25, of Sheaf Street, Daventry, breached court order; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00.

NICOLA JULIE MCGILL, aged 31, of no fixed abode, harassment, committed an offence while subject to a conditional discharge; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

RICKY AUSTIN, aged 46, of Thorn Hill, Northampton, failed to surrender to custody; 14 days in prison, surcharge £154.00.

DALETH WEBSTER, aged 41, of St Paul's Road, Northampton, two charges of interfering with a motor vehicle with intent to commit theft, stole nine bottles of Jack Daniels from Morrisons; five weeks in prison, compensation £270, costs £395.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.

Advertisement Hide Ad