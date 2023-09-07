Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who admitted indecently exposing himself and racially abusing a shopkeeper while drunk has been sentenced.

Russell Ginder, 36, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 18, where he admitted the offences, which both took place in Irthlingborough on September 17 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ginder had been arrested after calling Northamptonshire Police himself to claim he had been shot at with a BB gun in Victoria Street.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Magistrates Court

When officers arrived they found him heavily intoxicated, and as house-to-house enquiries into his report began, two women told officers Ginder had exposed himself in front of them a short time beforehand.

Enquiries also revealed Ginder had earlier attended a store in High Street and had racially abused a shopkeeper when trying to buy alcohol.

He was subsequently charged with one count of exposure and one count of causing racially-aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Ginder changed his plea to guilty to both offences, magistrates sentenced him to a community order with an alcohol abstinence requirement of 120 days, subject to monitoring, and ordered him to fulfil a rehabilitation activity requirement up to a maximum of 25 days.