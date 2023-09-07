Man sentenced after admitting indecently exposing himself and racially abusing a shopkeeper while drunk in Irthlingborough
A man who admitted indecently exposing himself and racially abusing a shopkeeper while drunk has been sentenced.
Russell Ginder, 36, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 18, where he admitted the offences, which both took place in Irthlingborough on September 17 last year.
Ginder had been arrested after calling Northamptonshire Police himself to claim he had been shot at with a BB gun in Victoria Street.
When officers arrived they found him heavily intoxicated, and as house-to-house enquiries into his report began, two women told officers Ginder had exposed himself in front of them a short time beforehand.
Enquiries also revealed Ginder had earlier attended a store in High Street and had racially abused a shopkeeper when trying to buy alcohol.
He was subsequently charged with one count of exposure and one count of causing racially-aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.
After Ginder changed his plea to guilty to both offences, magistrates sentenced him to a community order with an alcohol abstinence requirement of 120 days, subject to monitoring, and ordered him to fulfil a rehabilitation activity requirement up to a maximum of 25 days.
Ginder, of Biscot Road, Luton but formerly of Irthlingborough, was also told to pay £50 compensation, a victim surcharge of £114, and £300 costs, by October 31 this year.