Man sent to prison for nine years after grooming and having sex with child in Northampton

A man has been sent to prison for nine years after grooming and having sex with a child.

Bradley Coulson, aged 22, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, February 28 after pleading guilty to sexual activity with a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Coulson first met the victim, she was “upfront” about her age, the court heard.

Bradley Coulson, aged 22, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, February 28

Julian Lynch, prosecuting, said - two weeks later - online conversations quickly turned “sexual” and they exchanged images.

They both arranged to meet in Northampton before Coulson invited the child to his house. She agreed - not anticipating sex, the court heard - and arrived at Coulson’s house at 11pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By that time, the girl’s family were aware that she was missing and had contacted the police.

Mr Lynch said that - meanwhile, at Coulson’s house - he asked the child if she wanted to have sex. She did not want to but “went along with what he wanted,” the court heard.

Police got to the address at 4am, where they found the pair in Coulson’s bed. The defendant was arrested. He denied sex taking place but said he allowed the victim to sleep in his room.

The court heard that, after Coulson’s arrest, the pair met up again and there was a suggestion they engaged in further sexual activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lynch said: “He was plainly happy to continue romantic contact with her even after the clearest possible indication that his behaviour is going to be unlawful.”

The victim, in a statement, said Coulson put a lot of emotional pressure on her to persuade her to do things he wanted to do.

She added that Coulson’s behaviour caused her to lose her self confidence leading her to attempt to take her own life. She said she feels “worthless” and blames herself for putting her family through the difficulties of a police investigation.

Coulson has been previously convicted of stalking a female child and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) was imposed. He, however, breached that and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Forber-Heyward, in mitigation, said Coulson is someone who has experienced the care system and been diagnosed with ADHD, autism, anxiety and depression.

He added: “His immaturity would have certainly been a factor when this offence took place.”

Mr Forber-Heyward said that Coulson understands that he needs to be punished but wants to move forward with his life.

The court heard that the victim continues to contact Coulson in prison, but he wants nothing to do with her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His Honour Judge David Herbert KC, addressing Coulson, said: “Had it not been for you, the sexual activity that occurred would not have happened. You encouraged her to stay out late with you so you could take her home for sexual purposes.”

He added: “She should not blame herself. The responsibility is yours.”