A Northampton arsonist who set his partner's curtains on fire while she was in bed has been called 'dangerous' by a judge and sentenced to four years in prison.

Jeremy Kirk Parcell, aged 41, of Wallbeck Close, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday (February 23) after his then-partner caught him setting fire to her curtains with a lighter back in September, 2021 after the pair had a falling out.

Although the fire was put out within 'a matter of seconds', fire investigators said there was a "high risk" of "serious injury" or a "fire fatality" if it had not been stopped.

Jeremy Parcell. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

James Smith-Wilds, prosecuting, said: "On September 15, Parcell and his then partner were in the ground floor of their shared flat. There was an argument and Parcell left to go to a neighbour's flat. The block of flats share communal access areas within the building.

"The victim went to bed and was still in bed when Parcell returned. She stated he was sticking a lighter against her curtains and she could see that it was lit.

"She shouted at him; 'why have you set my curtains alight, you idiot?' before a neighbour extinguished the fire by pouring a bucket of water over the curtains.

"Most concerning, perhaps, is that the victim said she was asleep when the fire was started and was awakened by the fire alarm going off."

While the victim did not assist authorities with the case, she said in a statement given at the time that she was "shocked and scared" by the event and that she was concerned because "this is not really like him."

Parcell appeared in court via video link from prison, to which he was sent after breaching his bail conditions by contacting the victim, despite explicit instructions not to.

The offender's past convictions include assault occasioning actual bodily harm against his last partner, as well as threats to kill the victim in this case back in May 2018, the court heard. This earned him 20 weeks in custody.

Mr Smith-Wilds added: "Fire investigators said that 'had the fire not been discovered in its early stages, it would have spread to other materials and could have set the whole room on fire.'

"While the risk to neighbours was relatively low, due to the building's design, there was a 'high risk of injury with the potential for a fire fatality' within the flat."

William Hayward, defending, disputed the victim's claim that she was asleep when the fire was lit. He argued that the victim would have had to be awake to see the defendant's actions.

He also argued that the fire was put out "in a matter of seconds" and that the value of damage was "relatively low."

Mr Hayward also said that Parcell's mental health and his abuse of substances contributed to his crimes. However now that he has access to mental health resources in prison, his client could have a chance at reform.

He said: "Parcell has had access to the mental health team and has completed courses relating to alcohol awareness.

"He is taking medication to deal with his mental health issues and has been able to abscond from the substances to help level out his mental health.

"He does not want to go back to where he was, which was wholly dependent on cannabis and alcohol."

However His Honour Judge Mayo, presiding, said: "The content of the reports I have drive me to believe that you are dangerous.

"The psychological report says that treatment is 'unlikely' to be successful because of your chance to abuse alcohol and drugs and to evade strategies of treatment, which puts you at risk.

"I take this to mean that if you were to have any access to alcohol or drugs then any intervention would fail."