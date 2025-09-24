Man seen acting suspiciously and talking to teenagers in Northampton
The incident happened in Black Cat Drive, Upton, between 4.30pm and 5pm on Friday September 19.
Police say a member of the public reported seeing a man acting inappropriately and speaking to a teenage girl and boy, thought to be aged around 15. The member of the public challenged the man before the children ran away.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Officers would like to speak to either child in order to understand if any criminal offences have taken place.”
Anyone with information about the incident, including the girl and boy involved, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000556501.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.