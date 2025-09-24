Police are appealing for information after a man was seen acting suspiciously and talking to teenagers in Northampton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in Black Cat Drive, Upton, between 4.30pm and 5pm on Friday September 19.

Police say a member of the public reported seeing a man acting inappropriately and speaking to a teenage girl and boy, thought to be aged around 15. The member of the public challenged the man before the children ran away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Officers would like to speak to either child in order to understand if any criminal offences have taken place.”

The incident happened in Black Cat Drive, Upton.

Anyone with information about the incident, including the girl and boy involved, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000556501.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.