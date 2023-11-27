Man robbed of wallet and threatened with knife in Northampton alleyway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was threatened with a knife in a Northampton alleyway and robbed of his wallet.

The incident happened in an alleyway linking Meltham Close and Seaton Drive between 7.30am and 7.50am on November 24.

Police say a man was approached by two males who threatened him with a knife and stole his wallet which contained his bank cards. The offenders fled towards Billing Brook Road.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “The first offender was an Asian male, about 5ft 8ins, of a medium build and spoke with a local Northampton accent. He was wearing a black Hoodrich balaclava, black puffer jacket, black leather gloves and slim fit black tracksuit bottoms.

“The second offender was white, about 6ft and of a large build. He was wearing a black balaclava, black coat, and black cargo/combat trousers.