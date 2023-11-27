News you can trust since 1931
Man robbed of wallet and threatened with knife in Northampton alleyway

Police are appealing for witnesses
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 27th Nov 2023, 11:09 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 11:09 GMT
A man was threatened with a knife in a Northampton alleyway and robbed of his wallet.

The incident happened in an alleyway linking Meltham Close and Seaton Drive between 7.30am and 7.50am on November 24.

Police say a man was approached by two males who threatened him with a knife and stole his wallet which contained his bank cards. The offenders fled towards Billing Brook Road.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “The first offender was an Asian male, about 5ft 8ins, of a medium build and spoke with a local Northampton accent. He was wearing a black Hoodrich balaclava, black puffer jacket, black leather gloves and slim fit black tracksuit bottoms.

“The second offender was white, about 6ft and of a large build. He was wearing a black balaclava, black coat, and black cargo/combat trousers.

Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 23000726686.