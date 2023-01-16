Man reversing car on A14 slip road near Rothwell charged with drink-driving
Officers spotted the offence
A man caught reversing on a dual carriageway slip road near Rothwell has been charged with drink driving.
Benjamin Clarke, aged 33, of Leicester Road, Market Harborough, was seen by police officers, reversing up an A14 slip road at around 2pm on Friday (January 13).
Taking to Twitter following the incident, Northants Road Policing Team said: “[He] blew a staggering 202 at the roadside. Provided a reading of 173 at custody.”
The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.