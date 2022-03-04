Man remanded in custody over attempted rape charge following Northampton attack in early hours of Saturday

A 40-year-old man has sent for trial at Northampton Crown Court after being charged with attempted rape after an incident in Northampton in the early hours of Saturday (February 26).

Matt Mellor was remanded in custody by magistrates at a hearing on Monday.

Mellor, of Kelmarsh Avenue, Leicester, is also charged with assault and possession of a bladed or sharply pointed article in Lutterworth Road, Abington.

Mellor will appear at Northampton Crown Court next month