Man remanded in custody over attempted rape charge following Northampton attack in early hours of Saturday
Magistrates send 40-year-old for trial at town's Crown Court
Friday, 4th March 2022, 11:43 am
A 40-year-old man has sent for trial at Northampton Crown Court after being charged with attempted rape after an incident in Northampton in the early hours of Saturday (February 26).
Matt Mellor was remanded in custody by magistrates at a hearing on Monday.
Mellor, of Kelmarsh Avenue, Leicester, is also charged with assault and possession of a bladed or sharply pointed article in Lutterworth Road, Abington.
He is next due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on April 11.