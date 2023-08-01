Man remains in hospital after being punched in the head after leaving Wellingborough club

Police investigating an assault in Wellingborough town centre are appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened in Park Road between 4am and 5am on Sunday, July 30 when a man left The Palace nightclub and walked towards Market Street.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A group of people then approached the man with one of them punching him to the back of the head, causing him to fall over and suffer a head injury.

"The man was taken to hospital where he remains for treatment.”