Man quizzed after police seize drugs, cash and phones during raid on quiet Daventry cul-de-sac
Officers with dogs swoop on bungalow in response to community concerns
Police arrested a 55-year-old man during an early-morning drugs raid in a quiet Daventry cul-de-sac on Thursday (March 17).
Officers found class A and class B drugs, cash and three mobile phones after crashing through the door of a bungalow in Kingston Close, off Hemans Road in the town.
Sergeant Johnny Davis-Lyons said: “This warrant was executed in partnership with teams across Northamptonshire Police including Daventry and South Northants neighbourhood teams, the force dog unit and Daventry response officers.
“I’m pleased that we have secured this arrest and I hope it reassures the local community that we are responding to their concerns and remain steadfast in tackling the scourge of illegal drugs.
“Finally, I would appeal to members of the public to keep reporting suspicious behaviour to us or anyone suspected of drug dealing. Community intelligence is vital to our work and the information provided really helps us build a picture of the issues affecting a specific area.”