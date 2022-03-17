Man quizzed after police seize drugs, cash and phones during raid on quiet Daventry cul-de-sac

Police arrested a 55-year-old man during an early-morning drugs raid in a quiet Daventry cul-de-sac on Thursday (March 17).

Officers found class A and class B drugs, cash and three mobile phones after crashing through the door of a bungalow in Kingston Close, off Hemans Road in the town.

Sergeant Johnny Davis-Lyons said: “This warrant was executed in partnership with teams across Northamptonshire Police including Daventry and South Northants neighbourhood teams, the force dog unit and Daventry response officers.

Police swooped on a property in Kingston close, Daventry, at 9am on Thursday

“I’m pleased that we have secured this arrest and I hope it reassures the local community that we are responding to their concerns and remain steadfast in tackling the scourge of illegal drugs.