Man pushed shop manager in chest after attempting to steal wine at Northampton M1 service station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man pushed a shop managers in the chest after attempting to steal wine from an M1 service station near Northampton.

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway of the M1 at junction 15a between 5.15pm and 5.45pm on Tuesday, December 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say a man is alleged to have attempted to steal a bottle of wine and become verbally abusive when challenged, before pushing the shop manager in the chest.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, which started inside the building before ending in the assault outside the main entrance.