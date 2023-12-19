Man pushed shop manager in chest after attempting to steal wine at Northampton M1 service station
A man pushed a shop managers in the chest after attempting to steal wine from an M1 service station near Northampton.
The incident happened on the southbound carriageway of the M1 at junction 15a between 5.15pm and 5.45pm on Tuesday, December 12.
Police say a man is alleged to have attempted to steal a bottle of wine and become verbally abusive when challenged, before pushing the shop manager in the chest.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, which started inside the building before ending in the assault outside the main entrance.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000763739.