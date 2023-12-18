Man punched woman in head outside Northampton supermarket after she refused to buy items from him
A man punched a woman in the head outside a Northampton supermarket after she refused to buy items from him.
The incident happened outside Sainsbury’s in Gambrel Road, Sixfields, between 1.20pm and 1.30pm on Sunday, November 26.
Police say a man approached two women and asked if they’d buy some items. When they declined, he became aggressive and punched one of them in the head.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “A member of the public intervened and was also assaulted before the offender, who was a white man, about 5ft 9in, of a stocky build and wearing a black T-shirt with a red rectangle on the front, fled on foot.”
Gambrel Road would have been busy at this time of day, and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the altercation on dash-cam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000731023.