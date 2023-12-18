Man punched woman in head outside Northampton supermarket after she refused to buy items from him

Police are appealing for witnesses as they say the area would have been busy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man punched a woman in the head outside a Northampton supermarket after she refused to buy items from him.

The incident happened outside Sainsbury’s in Gambrel Road, Sixfields, between 1.20pm and 1.30pm on Sunday, November 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say a man approached two women and asked if they’d buy some items. When they declined, he became aggressive and punched one of them in the head.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “A member of the public intervened and was also assaulted before the offender, who was a white man, about 5ft 9in, of a stocky build and wearing a black T-shirt with a red rectangle on the front, fled on foot.”

Gambrel Road would have been busy at this time of day, and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the altercation on dash-cam footage.