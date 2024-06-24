Man punched several times as phones stolen during attack in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was punched several times and his mobile phones were stolen during an attack in Northampton.

The incident happened in Ransome Road on Tuesday, May 28, between 10.50pm and 11.40pm.

Police say a man approached the victim, before calling over three acquaintances, who began to attack the man.

He was pushed up against a wall and punched several times. His mobile phones were stolen.

The incident happened in Ransome Road.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000313165.