Man punched several times and has wallet stolen in Northampton park

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted by a group and had his wallet stolen on The Racecourse, Northampton.

The incident happened on Saturday, April 20, between 4.45pm and 5.10pm, next to the children's play area near to Bailiff Street, when a man was approached by a small group of people who ask him for a cigarette and beer.

The incident took place near Bailiff Street. Picture: Google Maps.

A woman in the group then stole the man’s wallet and phone from his coat pocket before a man in the group punched him multiple times.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The woman is described as white, of large build, about 5ft 6in, with a blonde ponytail, wearing a blue dress with large pockets and carrying a bag. She went by the name Anna.

"The man who assaulted the victim is described as white, in his 40s, of medium build, about 5ft 9in, with long blond hair and wearing a grey/blue jacket and jeans. He had a British accent and went by the name Tony Bill.

"The third man, who called himself Tim, is described as white, in his 50s, of skinny build, about 5ft 6in, with blonde hair, wearing light-coloured clothing and carrying a sports bag.

"The group also had a dog with them which they referred to as ‘Maslow’."

Anyone who saw the incident, or who has information about it, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.