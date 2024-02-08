Man punched in head and stamped in believed-to-be road rage incident in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was punched in the head and stamped on, in what police believe to be a road rage incident in Northampton.

The incident happened in St Leonard’s Road on February 1, between 5.30pm and 5.40pm.

Police believe a Mercedes driver failed to give way at a roundabout, causing another driver to stop. Both drivers then pulled over and there was a verbal exchange before the assault.

The incident happened at the roundabout for Towcester Road and St Leonard's Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman sad: “A man in his 30s was punched in the head before being stamped on.

“It is believed the assault was the result of a “road rage” incident after the driver of the black Mercedes car failed to give way at the roundabout junction with Towcester Road and St Leonards Road, causing the other driver to stop.

“The man then parked in St Leonards Road, and the driver of Mercedes pulled up on the opposite side of the road. Both he and his passenger approached the other car and following a verbal exchange, assaulted the man.

“We only have a brief description of the offenders, who were both Asian males and wore grey hooded tops and blue gilets.”

St Leonards Road would have been busy at this time of the day, and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who may have captured the incident on dash-cam footage.