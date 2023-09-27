Man punched gaming machine in Northampton casino causing 'extensive' damage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man punched a gaming machine in a Northampton casino, causing “extensive” damage to the screen.

The incident happened at around 5pm on September 20 in Merkur Slots, Abington Street.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A customer punched a gaming machine in Merkur Slots, causing extensive damage to the screen.

Police believe the man in the image might be able to help with their investigation. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

“Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”