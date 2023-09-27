Man punched gaming machine in Northampton casino causing 'extensive' damage
A man punched a gaming machine in a Northampton casino, causing “extensive” damage to the screen.
The incident happened at around 5pm on September 20 in Merkur Slots, Abington Street.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A customer punched a gaming machine in Merkur Slots, causing extensive damage to the screen.
“Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000589943.