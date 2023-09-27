News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Man punched gaming machine in Northampton casino causing 'extensive' damage

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident of criminal damage
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 27th Sep 2023, 13:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 13:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man punched a gaming machine in a Northampton casino, causing “extensive” damage to the screen.

The incident happened at around 5pm on September 20 in Merkur Slots, Abington Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A customer punched a gaming machine in Merkur Slots, causing extensive damage to the screen.

Police believe the man in the image might be able to help with their investigation. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.Police believe the man in the image might be able to help with their investigation. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.
Police believe the man in the image might be able to help with their investigation. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.
Most Popular

“Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000589943.