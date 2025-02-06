Man punched and threatened by driver in Northamptonshire village

A man was punched and threatened by a driver during an incident in a Northamptonshire village.

The incident happened at around 11.15am on Monday January 13 in Northampton Road in Roade.

Police say the driver of a white BMW stopped in front of another motorist, before approaching his vehicle.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “An altercation then took place in which the victim was punched and threatened by the suspect, before the man left the area. The victim suffered minor injuries in the assault.

“The suspect is described as a white man in his mid to late 20s, around 5ft 11in and of slim build. He had short dark hair and was wearing a blue puffer jacket.”

Other motorists and a road worker were in the area at the time of the assault and officers would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000024284.