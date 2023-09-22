Man punched and pushed residents in Northampton after they refused to hand over cash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man punched and pushed occupants of a Northampton home after they refused to hand over money.

The incident happened in Aynho Crescent Thursday (September 21), at about 5.20pm, when a man demanded money from the residents.

Police say a man knocked on a resident's door and became “aggressive”, demanding money from the man and woman in the house.

Police say they believe this man could help with their investigation.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “When the occupants refused to hand over any money, the man punched the male occupant several times before pushed the woman and making off with a handbag and cash from a wallet.”