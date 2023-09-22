News you can trust since 1931
Man punched and pushed residents in Northampton after they refused to hand over cash

After attacking the residents, the man made off with a handbag and cash from a wallet
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 14:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 14:55 BST
A man punched and pushed occupants of a Northampton home after they refused to hand over money.

The incident happened in Aynho Crescent Thursday (September 21), at about 5.20pm, when a man demanded money from the residents.

Police say a man knocked on a resident's door and became “aggressive”, demanding money from the man and woman in the house.

Police say they believe this man could help with their investigation.Police say they believe this man could help with their investigation.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “When the occupants refused to hand over any money, the man punched the male occupant several times before pushed the woman and making off with a handbag and cash from a wallet.”

Officers are now appealing for witnesses or anyone who man have information. They say the man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000586136.