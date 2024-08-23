Man punched and left with facial injuries after altercation in Northampton
A man was punched and left with facial injuries after an altercation outside a shop in Northampton.
The incident happened outside the Premier store in Olden Road, Rectory Farm on July 24.
Today (Friday August 23), Northamptonshire Police released an appeal for information.
A spokeswoman said: “Two men were seen to have an altercation resulting in one of them being punched and sustaining facial injuries.”
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000440640.