Man punched and kicked during early morning assault in Northampton town centre
A man was punched and kicked during an early morning assault in Northampton town centre.
The incident happened in Gold Street when the man got out of a taxi to go to a cash point on Sunday, September 10, between 4.45am and 5.05am.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man got out of a taxi to go to the cash point at Yorkshire Bank when he was approached by a man who attacked him.
“During the assault, the man was punched and kicked before he managed to escape in the direction of Drapery.
“The suspect is described as a white man in his early 30s, about 5ft 5in, of a large build, with short brown hair and wearing shorts and a white t-shirt.”
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000565764.