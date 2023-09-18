News you can trust since 1931
Man punched and kicked during early morning assault in Northampton town centre

The man was attacked when he got out of a taxi to go to a cash point
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 18th Sep 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 14:32 BST
A man was punched and kicked during an early morning assault in Northampton town centre.

The incident happened in Gold Street when the man got out of a taxi to go to a cash point on Sunday, September 10, between 4.45am and 5.05am.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man got out of a taxi to go to the cash point at Yorkshire Bank when he was approached by a man who attacked him.

The incident happened outside Yorkshire Bank in Gold Street.The incident happened outside Yorkshire Bank in Gold Street.
“During the assault, the man was punched and kicked before he managed to escape in the direction of Drapery.

“The suspect is described as a white man in his early 30s, about 5ft 5in, of a large build, with short brown hair and wearing shorts and a white t-shirt.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000565764.