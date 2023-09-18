Man punched and kicked during early morning assault in Northampton town centre

Watch more videos on Shots!

A man was punched and kicked during an early morning assault in Northampton town centre.

The incident happened in Gold Street when the man got out of a taxi to go to a cash point on Sunday, September 10, between 4.45am and 5.05am.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man got out of a taxi to go to the cash point at Yorkshire Bank when he was approached by a man who attacked him.

“During the assault, the man was punched and kicked before he managed to escape in the direction of Drapery.

“The suspect is described as a white man in his early 30s, about 5ft 5in, of a large build, with short brown hair and wearing shorts and a white t-shirt.”