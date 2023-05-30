News you can trust since 1931
Man pulled over for driving erratically in Northampton flees after police say drug wipe test is coming

Police also found a claw hammer in the vehicle
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 30th May 2023, 11:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 11:34 BST

A man pulled over for driving erratically in Northampton fled when police told him he would have to undergo a drug wipe test.

The incident happened just after 11pm on Sunday (May 28) in Oakwood Road when a black Vauxhall Corsa was stopped.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "The driver, a 29-year-old man, tried to run away after hearing he would have to undergo a drug wipe test.

“A search of the vehicle was conducted and a claw hammer was found in the passenger footwell of the vehicle too.”

The driver was arrested on suspicion of a drug driver and possession of an offensive weapon.

