Man pulled over for driving erratically in Northampton flees after police say drug wipe test is coming

A man pulled over for driving erratically in Northampton fled when police told him he would have to undergo a drug wipe test.

The incident happened just after 11pm on Sunday (May 28) in Oakwood Road when a black Vauxhall Corsa was stopped.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "The driver, a 29-year-old man, tried to run away after hearing he would have to undergo a drug wipe test.

“A search of the vehicle was conducted and a claw hammer was found in the passenger footwell of the vehicle too.”

The driver was arrested on suspicion of a drug driver and possession of an offensive weapon.

