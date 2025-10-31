Man pretended to be from electricity company to gain access to Northampton home

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 31st Oct 2025, 08:57 GMT
Northampton Chronicle & Echo Morning Update Friday 31 October, 2025
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man pretended to be from an electricity company to gain access to a Northampton home.

The incident happened on Wednesday October 15, between 5pm and 7pm, in Birchfield Road East.

Police say a man pretended to be a representative of an electricity company and entered a property in the area. Nothing appears to have been stolen, according to police.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The suspect is described as a white man aged 47-53, with dark grey hair and wearing a black coat and trousers. He was holding a black clipboard and a tablet device.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000606848.

