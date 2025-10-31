Man pretended to be from electricity company to gain access to Northampton home

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man pretended to be from an electricity company to gain access to a Northampton home.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on Wednesday October 15, between 5pm and 7pm, in Birchfield Road East.

Police say a man pretended to be a representative of an electricity company and entered a property in the area. Nothing appears to have been stolen, according to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The suspect is described as a white man aged 47-53, with dark grey hair and wearing a black coat and trousers. He was holding a black clipboard and a tablet device.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000606848.