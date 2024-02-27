News you can trust since 1931
Man pleads guilty after 'substantial' amount of Class A drugs, firearm and cash found in Northampton home

The man, aged 21, has been charged with a number of drugs offences, as well as arranging the travel of another person with a view to exploiting them
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 18th Sep 2023, 16:06 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 11:21 GMT
A man has been charged and remanded in custody after a “substantial” about of Class A drugs, including heroin and cocaine, were found in a Northampton property.

Jack Root, aged, 21, was arrested after the execution of a warrant at an address in St Leonards Road on Friday September 15, 2023.

Police say a “substantial” amount of Class A drugs, a suspected viable firearm and large quantity of cash were recovered from the property.

Root appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Saturday September 16.

Root of Melbury Place was subsequently charged with a number of drugs offences, as well as other offences.

Charges:

  • Possession with intent to supply a Class A drug – heroin
  • Possession with intent to supply a Class A drug – cocaine
  • Possession of a Class B drug – cannabis
  • Possession of a firearm without a certificate
  • Possession of an offensive weapon in a private place
  • Possession of criminal property
  • Arranging the travel of another person with a view to exploiting them

Root has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

If anyone has concerns about drug dealing, or someone becoming drawn into gang culture, report it to police on 101, online at www.northants.police.uk/ro or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.