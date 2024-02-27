Man pleads guilty after 'substantial' amount of Class A drugs, firearm and cash found in Northampton home
A man has been charged and remanded in custody after a “substantial” about of Class A drugs, including heroin and cocaine, were found in a Northampton property.
Jack Root, aged, 21, was arrested after the execution of a warrant at an address in St Leonards Road on Friday September 15, 2023.
Police say a “substantial” amount of Class A drugs, a suspected viable firearm and large quantity of cash were recovered from the property.
Root of Melbury Place was subsequently charged with a number of drugs offences, as well as other offences.
Charges:
- Possession with intent to supply a Class A drug – heroin
- Possession with intent to supply a Class A drug – cocaine
- Possession of a Class B drug – cannabis
- Possession of a firearm without a certificate
- Possession of an offensive weapon in a private place
- Possession of criminal property
- Arranging the travel of another person with a view to exploiting them
Root has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.
If anyone has concerns about drug dealing, or someone becoming drawn into gang culture, report it to police on 101, online at www.northants.police.uk/ro or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.