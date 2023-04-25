News you can trust since 1931
Man needed hospital treatment for head injuries after assault in Northamptonshire town

The man in his 30s had just left a social function at a nearby pub

Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:14 BST- 1 min read
A man was left needing hospital treatment after he was assaulted in a Northamptonshire town.

The incident happened in in High Street, Brackley, between 9.25pm and 9.45pm on Saturday, March 25.

The man in his 30s was assaulted as he walked past Brackley Park after he had attended a social function at the Greyhound pub. As a result of the attack, the man required hospital treatment for head and facial injuries, police say.

Police are appealing for witnesses.
Officers investigating the assault believe the High Street would have been busy at that time and want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information.

Witnesses or anyone who may have any information, including CCTV or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000182859.