Man nearly five times over drink-drive limit seen reversing car on A14 near Rothwell jailed

A driver who was seen reversing his vehicle on the A14 near Rothwell and was nearly five times over the drink-drive limit has been jailed.

Benjamin Clarke, of Leicester Road, Market Harborough, was spotted by officers from the Northamptonshire Police Roads Policing Team, attempting to back onto the roundabout at junction three, near Rothwell at around 2pm on Friday January 13.

The 33-year-old registered a huge 202 breath reading and was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

Wellingborough Magistrates' Court.

Once in custody, Clarke provided an evidential breath sample which was 173 – just shy of five times the legal drink drive limit, which is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Clarke was charged and remanded in custody until Monday, January 16, when he appeared before Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Arresting officer, PC Charlie Brown of the Roads Policing Team, said: “It was more by luck than judgement that Benjamin Clarke’s actions did not cause a serious collision. He not only put his own life at risk but those of innocent road users.

“We see the devastating effects drink and drug driving can have and therefore it is extremely disappointing that some people still choose to ignore our advice. Getting behind the wheel – almost five times over the limit – is not just selfish, but dangerous and reckless.

“Reducing the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads remains the priority for Northamptonshire Police and our partners at the Northamptonshire Safer Roads Alliance, and I’m pleased the courts have dealt with the driver positively.”

Due to the offence and high reading, Clarke was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison and disqualified from driving for three years and two months. He was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and £154 victim surcharge.

This follows more than 140 drivers being arrested for drink-driving over the festive period, as part of Northamptonshire Police’s Christmas crackdown campaign.