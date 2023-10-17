Man makes threats with 'large kitchen knife' in Northampton street after altercation

News you can trust since 1931
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 17th Oct 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 16:08 BST
A man made threats with a “large kitchen knife” in a Northampton street, following an altercation with another man.

The incident happened in Countess Road on Sunday (October 15) between 4.30pm and 4.45pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A verbal altercation between two men resulted in one of them pulling out a large kitchen knife and making threats.

Police are appealing for witnesses.
“The victim managed to get away and the suspect made off down Countess Road and onto Abedare Road.

“The suspect is described as a white man with a ginger beard, about 5ft 10in, wearing dark-coloured trousers and a yellow coat.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000641823.