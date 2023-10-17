Man makes threats with 'large kitchen knife' in Northampton street after altercation
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man made threats with a “large kitchen knife” in a Northampton street, following an altercation with another man.
The incident happened in Countess Road on Sunday (October 15) between 4.30pm and 4.45pm.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A verbal altercation between two men resulted in one of them pulling out a large kitchen knife and making threats.
“The victim managed to get away and the suspect made off down Countess Road and onto Abedare Road.
“The suspect is described as a white man with a ginger beard, about 5ft 10in, wearing dark-coloured trousers and a yellow coat.”
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000641823.