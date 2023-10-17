Man makes threats with 'large kitchen knife' in Northampton street after altercation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man made threats with a “large kitchen knife” in a Northampton street, following an altercation with another man.

The incident happened in Countess Road on Sunday (October 15) between 4.30pm and 4.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A verbal altercation between two men resulted in one of them pulling out a large kitchen knife and making threats.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses.

“The victim managed to get away and the suspect made off down Countess Road and onto Abedare Road.

“The suspect is described as a white man with a ginger beard, about 5ft 10in, wearing dark-coloured trousers and a yellow coat.”