Man made threats to staff at Northampton business and caused 'significant distress'

A man entered a Northampton business and made serious threats to staff, causing “significant distress”.

The incident happened in Beech Avenue, Abington at around 2.45pm on Monday September 11.

Police are now appealing for help to identify a man they wish to speak to in connection with the report of abusive behaviour.

Police believe this man can help with their investigation. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

A spokeswoman for the police force said: “Northamptonshire Police received a 999 call stating a man had entered a business in Beech Avenue, Abington, and been immediately verbally aggressive towards staff, making serious threats and causing significant distress. The man left the premises before officers arrived.

“Investigators are now appealing to identify a man they believe may have information about the incident and are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.”