Man left with slash wounds after Wellingborough knife attack

Croyland Park, Wellingborough.

A man was left with slash wounds after being attacked with a knife in a popular park in Wellingborough.

Police have appealed for witnesses after the incident in Croyland Park left the victim, a man in his 30s, with injuries to his back and face.

In an appeal launched today (April 26), police revealed the shocking assault took place in the park between 5.20pm and 8.15pm on Wednesday, April 13.

A police spokesman said: “The offender was a white man, aged 30 to 35, about 5ft 5in and of a large build with balding or shaven hair.

“Officers believe the park would have been busy between the stated times and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.