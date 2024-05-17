Man left with head injuries after assault in Wellingborough Road, Northampton
The incident happened between 3am and 3.30am on Sunday May 12.
Police say the man in his 30s was in Sultan’s Kitchen, in Wellingborough Road, at the junction with St Edmund’s Street, when he was attacked by at least three males.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The victim suffered head injuries during the incident and sought hospital treatment as a result.
“Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information about it, including any phone or dash-cam footage.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000276712.