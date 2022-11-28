A man suffered a fractured jaw after a nasty assault in Higham Ferrers earlier this month.

Today (Monday, November 28) police appealed for witnesses after the violent incident in Tollbar between 5.30pm and 6.15pm on Thursday, November 17.

A man in his 20s was confronted by an unknown male who shouted and pointed his camera at him before punching him to the face, causing him to fall to the floor.

Police are investigating

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “As a result of the assault, the man sustained a fractured jaw. His attacker was white, about 5ft 10in and had a black scarf covering his face.”

Police have now urged witnesses or anyone who can help their investigation to come forward.

