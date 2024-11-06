Man left with facial injuries after driver beeped at him before physical altercation in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 6th Nov 2024, 13:41 BST
A man has been left with facial injuries after a driver beeped at him and followed him, before a physical altercation in Northampton.

The incident happened at around 11.55am on Monday, October 14 around the A43 in Northampton.

Police say a man was driving a black Toyota Corolla car on the A43 towards Northampton when he entered the roundabout with the A5076 Talavera Way.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “As he negotiated the roundabout, the driver of a white Audi car beeped at him, then followed the man when he left the roundabout onto the A5123 Booth Rise, towards Kettering Road North.

The incident started at the roundabout that joins the A43 and Talavera Way.placeholder image
“Both drivers stopped there and got out, with a physical altercation taking place in which the driver of the Corolla suffered facial injuries.”

Police say the suspect is described as a white man with a ginger beard, who was wearing a high-vis vest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000613276.

