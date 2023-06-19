Man left with facial injuries after assault outside Northampton shop
A man has been left with facial injuries after an assault outside a Northampton shop.
The incident happened in Prentice Court outside the Nisa store between 4.50pm and 5.15pm on Thursday, May 11.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “There was a verbal exchange between the man in his 50s and a man outside the Nisa shop, which then led to the victim being assaulted a shortly after leaving the store.
“The offender was a white male of a stocky build with short hair. He was wearing a blue jacket and black hat. He was with a black male of a slim build, wearing a white top and grey jeans, who has also assaulted the man.”
Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000285839.