News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Man left with facial injuries after assault outside Northampton shop

The assault followed a verbal exchange between two men
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 11:28 BST

A man has been left with facial injuries after an assault outside a Northampton shop.

The incident happened in Prentice Court outside the Nisa store between 4.50pm and 5.15pm on Thursday, May 11.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “There was a verbal exchange between the man in his 50s and a man outside the Nisa shop, which then led to the victim being assaulted a shortly after leaving the store.

Police are appealing for witnesses.Police are appealing for witnesses.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
Most Popular

“The offender was a white male of a stocky build with short hair. He was wearing a blue jacket and black hat. He was with a black male of a slim build, wearing a white top and grey jeans, who has also assaulted the man.”

Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000285839.