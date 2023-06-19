Man left with facial injuries after assault outside Northampton shop

A man has been left with facial injuries after an assault outside a Northampton shop.

The incident happened in Prentice Court outside the Nisa store between 4.50pm and 5.15pm on Thursday, May 11.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “There was a verbal exchange between the man in his 50s and a man outside the Nisa shop, which then led to the victim being assaulted a shortly after leaving the store.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

“The offender was a white male of a stocky build with short hair. He was wearing a blue jacket and black hat. He was with a black male of a slim build, wearing a white top and grey jeans, who has also assaulted the man.”