Man left trapped in vehicle following crash on major route through Northampton town centre

Emergency services were called to a busy route through Northampton town centre on Friday following a two-vehicle collision.

Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS), as well as East Midlands Ambulance Service all attended the scene of the crash on St Peter’s Way near the Carlsberg brewery on Friday.

Emergency calls came in just before 10.50am.

The carriageway heading towards the train station had to be closed following the crash which involved a car and a van. A spokesperson for NFRS said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a road traffic collision involving a van and a car on Friday 10th November at just before 10.50am.

"Crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to gain access to a man trapped in one of the vehicles and were able to safely pass him to paramedics who carried out an assessment at the scene. He was then taken to Northampton General Hospital for further medical assessment.