News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death

Man knocked unconscious after dancefloor attack at Wellingborough nightclub

Police have launched an appeal for information

By Sam Wildman
Published 22nd May 2023, 14:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 14:39 BST

A man was knocked unconscious after being attacked on the dancefloor of a Wellingborough nightclub.

Today (May 22) police released brief details of the assault and appealed for witnesses just over four weeks after the incident took place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victim, a man in his 30s, was headbutted at The Palace, on the corner of Church Street and Park Road, at about 4.15am on Saturday, April 29.

The Palace nightclubThe Palace nightclub
The Palace nightclub
Most Popular

A police spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident are encouraged to come forward and contact police on 101.”