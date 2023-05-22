Man knocked unconscious after dancefloor attack at Wellingborough nightclub

A man was knocked unconscious after being attacked on the dancefloor of a Wellingborough nightclub.

Today (May 22) police released brief details of the assault and appealed for witnesses just over four weeks after the incident took place.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was headbutted at The Palace, on the corner of Church Street and Park Road, at about 4.15am on Saturday, April 29.

The Palace nightclub