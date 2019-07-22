Man jumps in taxi to escape two men with kitchen knives in Northampton attack

A man had to escape in a taxi after he was set upon by two men brandishing kitchen knives in a Northampton neighbourhood.

Shortly after 10.30pm on Friday (July 19) a man was walking along Tonmead Road, next to Rillwood Court Medical Centre, when he was approached by two white men aged 18 to 20 armed with kitchen knives.

A man was set upon by two attackers wielding kitchen knives.

The man was then set upon by both attackers who repeatedly attempted to stab him, inflicting one stab wound to his torso and another to his buttock.

But the man was able to escape in a taxi. He was later treated at hospital for his injuries, which are not thought to be serious.

Officers investigating the incident would like to speak to the taxi driver who helped the victim, as well as any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, and quote incident number 19000380096.

Two men - one 19-years-old and another 20-years-old - were arrested in connection with the incident but were released under investigation