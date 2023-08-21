A man has been jailed for nine months for a pepper spray attack in a Northampton street.

Declan Franklin, aged 26, of no fixed abode admitted possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid / gas / electrical incapacitation device / thing in Artizan Road on June 20 this year.

Court documents showed he also pleaded guilty to using the device with intent to injure / aggrieve / annoy.

Franklin was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court following his pepper spray attack in Artizan Road

Judge Rebecca Crane also ordered Franklin to pay a £187 surcharge to fund victim services during a hearing at Northampton Crown Court on August 10.

Pepper spray contains an inflammatory compound called capsaicin. It causes burning, pain, and tears when it comes into contact with a person’s eyes. It is classed as a Section 5 weapon by the UK government and, although commonly used by the UK police who use it against aggressive individuals, its ownership, carry and use by common citizens is banned under the Firearms Act 1968.This effectively means that carrying or using pepper spray in the

UK carries the same penalty as carrying or using a gun. While there are some countries where it is legal — in Italy, Spain and France — it requires a license and the use of it against a person is considered assault.