Man jailed for more than five years after causing death of 76-year-old by driving over the alcohol limit

A man has been jailed for more than five years after causing the death of a 76-year-old in a collision when he was driving over the legal alcohol limit.

Derren Goddard, of Harmans Way, Weedon, was sentenced to five years and four months in prison and disqualified from driving for 92 months at Northampton Crown Court on Friday (October 10).

The 51-year-old was driving a Mini on June 8, 2023, when the vehicle hit Keith Turnidge, who was sitting on a bench in Bridge Street, Weedon. The 76-year-old sadly died in hospital on August 11, 2023.

Goddard last appeared at Northampton Crown Court in July when he changed his plea to guilty for one count of causing death by driving without due care and attention while over the legal limit for alcohol.

Goddard initially pleaded not guilty to the offence and a trial date was set for next August. However, after changing his plea to guilty, he was released on bail and given an interim driving disqualification.

On Friday, prosecutor Mr Bailey explained that the victim Keith was well-known in Weedon and was sitting on the bench “watching the world go by” when the collision happened.

The court heard of his “multiple and catastrophic injuries”, which included impact to his spine, ribs, pelvis and lungs. Keith sadly died as a result of his injuries and subsequent pneumonia.

Mr Bailey outlined that Goddard drove his car to the pub and spent around 90 minutes there before leaving at about 6.20pm. The collision happened just around the corner after he drove away, the court heard.

The collision was captured on both CCTV and dash cam footage, when Goddard left the road after taking what was described as a “gentle left bend”. He went through and over road sign bollards, and then the bench where Keith was sat.

The court heard a member of pub staff recalled serving Goddard four or five pints during his time there that day, which were Carling lagers of four percent alcohol level.

The prosecution also outlined that Goddard drank a further half-a-can of beer and smoked a cigarette at the scene after the collision. Mr Bailey questioned whether it was an effort to calm himself down or an attempt to muddy the investigation that Goddard knew would follow.

The court heard that the defendant claimed to have previously blacked out on a separate occasion before the collision, but Mr Bailey said that he should not have been driving if he was concerned to have had a seizure before. Goddard also claimed he had only drunk three pints at the pub during the investigation.

A family impact statement was prepared by Keith’s uncle, who described him as a “vulnerable” man but a “loveable rogue”. Keith was affectionately known as Popeye as he was often seen with a pipe, and regularly sat on the bench watching the world go by.

The statement concluded that any death in a family is awful, but Keith’s was “so sudden and unexpected”. He was in a good space at the time, and there were young family members he was yet to meet and get to know.

Defending Goddard, Mr Egan assured the court that his remorse was genuine and he was “devastated about what he has done” – for which he was constantly reminded as he was part of the same community as Keith.

The defence argued that the staff member at the pub was mistaken about the time Goddard spent at the venue so may have also been mistaken about the quantity of alcohol he consumed, namely four or five pints.

Mr Egan told the court of Goddard’s “positive good character” as a “hard-working and well-respected member of the community” where he has lived for his entire life.

As well as the fact his place in the community has “changed forever”, Mr Egan said Goddard was conscious about the hardship and distress he had caused to his loved ones.

Judge Mayo concluded that Keith’s “life cannot be valued in months or weeks or sterling pounds” as he was a “much-loved man” in his community.

Goddard was sentenced on the basis that he consumed about five pints of beer over a period of 90 minutes to two hours, which caused Keith to die “a dreadful death”.

Judge Mayo described it as “strange” that the first thing Goddard did after the collision was accept an offer of alcohol, which he concluded makes it less likely that he blacked out moments before.

Though Judge Mayo said it was “unusual” for Goddard to also smoke a cigarette, the court heard that he believed he was not trying to interfere with the later blood sample.

Judge Mayo questioned whether Goddard was immediately sorry for what he had done but believed his remorse was genuine yet tempered by his unusual response, the court heard.

As there were questions surrounding the varying ranges of alcohol readings from the breath test at the scene and the later blood sample, the judge did not look at those alone when deciding the level of harm caused.

He decided it was a middle category level of harm as Goddard was not somebody who simply had half-a-pint more than he should have, and deliberately chose to drive.

Judge Mayo also decided on culpability B, which indicates a medium level of blameworthiness, as he said the victim was vulnerable and blameless in the collision.

It was not until December 2024 when the trial was organised for this case and Goddard made a firm indication of not guilty. Judge Mayo outlined that between the collision in June 2023 and then, there was time to investigate Goddard's claim of blackouts and nothing was done by the defendant.

Goddard was awarded a 20 percent reduction for entering a guilty plea, which resulted in a custodial sentence of five years and four months (64 months) and a 92-month driving disqualification.