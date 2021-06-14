Man jailed for five years for sex offence against underage girl

Nicholas Pearmain has been jailed for five years for a sexual offence against an underage girl.

Nicholas Pearmain, aged 22, who has since left the town, was sentenced on Monday after appearing in Northampton Crown Court.

Sentencing Pearmain, now of Kings Road, Erdington, Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking said: "You simply do not realise the breadth and depth of the risk you pose to young women."