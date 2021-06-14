Man jailed for five years for sex offence against underage girl
Judge tells 22-year-old: "You simply do not realise the breadth and depth of the risk you pose to young women"
Monday, 14th June 2021, 5:35 pm
Updated
Monday, 14th June 2021, 5:36 pm
A Northampton man has been jailed for five years for a sexual offence against an underage girl.
Nicholas Pearmain, aged 22, who has since left the town, was sentenced on Monday after appearing in Northampton Crown Court.
Sentencing Pearmain, now of Kings Road, Erdington, Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking said: "You simply do not realise the breadth and depth of the risk you pose to young women."
He was jailed for five years and three months, and was also sentenced to an extended license period of four years.