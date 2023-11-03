Man jailed for drunk 'unprovoked' attack in Northampton which he did not remember

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who drunkenly carried out a “violent and unprovoked” attack on a stranger in Northampton, which he did not remember, has been jailed.

Stephen Fullthorpe, formerly of Blenheim Road, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on October 11 after pleading guilty at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on August 29, this year.

The 44-year-old was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm for his role in an incident in Far Cotton on July 25, 2022.

Police say at around 7.45pm that evening, the victim – a man in his 40s – had been to a nearby shop and noticed two unknown men pointing at him as he left to return home.

The pair followed him to St Leonards Road, where one man then pulled him to the ground before the second, later identified as Fullthorpe, went on to repeatedly kick and punch him before leaving the scene.

The victim was left heavily bloodied and when he sought medical attention the next day, was found to have multiple facial fractures which required emergency surgery, as well as a fractured bone in his back.

Detectives identified the first man, with CCTV of the attack then enabling the identification of Fullthorpe.

In interview, he told officers he had been drinking heavily at the time of the assault and did not remember anything about it.

When shown CCTV of the incident he confirmed it showed him carrying out the majority of the attack, with his keys also found at the scene alongside blood spatters and the victim’s hat and sunglasses.

Speaking after sentencing, investigating officer PC Luisa Garcia Webb, of CID West, said: “This incident was a violent and unprovoked attack on a man simply going about his own business, which left him suffering serious injuries which continue to cause him pain and difficulty.

“Stephen Fullthorpe told us he could not recall what he had done, but when shown the CCTV he accepted his actions and I’m glad he reflected that admission in his guilty plea.

“That will not make up for the pain and distress caused to the victim, but at least has spared him the need to relive what happened before the courts, and I wish him all the best for his continued recovery.”

Fullthorpe was sentenced to 12 months in prison.