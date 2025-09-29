Man jailed after running from police and hiding in a tree next to cannabis factory in Northamptonshire village

A man has been jailed after he ran from police and hid in a tree next to a cannabis factory in a Northamptonshire village.

Qani Troci, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on August 27 after he pleaded guilty to the production of a controlled Class B drug.

The 39-year-old was seen moving across the roof and climbing into a tree next a unit in Station Goods Yard, Long Buckby, which police officers raided on July 21, 2024.

Inside the warehouse, officers found a sophisticated set-up along with 508 cannabis plants in various states of growth. While a mobile phone and £135 cash was seized from Troci following a search.

Detective Constable Jo Morris, of the West CID team, who led the investigation, said: “The discovery of this large cannabis grow was as a direct result of community intelligence, and I would like to thank the members of the public who raised their concerns with us.

“Tackling and preventing drug harm is a matter of priority for the force, and we will continue to act on information to disrupt those, often organised crime groups, setting up professional and sophisticated cannabis factories within our communities.

“This is a prime example of how we can work together with our partners and residents to take positive action against issues affecting them and I would urge anyone who has concerns about drug dealing within their local communities to keep reporting suspicious activity to us.”

Sentencing was adjourned in October 2024 so that a Newton hearing could take place after Troci contested the extent of his involvement.

At the Newton hearing on August 27, Troci claimed he was not a key player and had minimal involvement in the production of cannabis at the factory. The judge agreed and upheld the case in his favour.

Troci was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay a £228 surcharge. A forfeiture and destruction order was also made to destroy the drugs, paraphernalia and mobile phone.

The judge also made a forfeiture application for the seized money to be redirected to the Northamptonshire Community Fund.