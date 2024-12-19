Man jailed after repeatedly threatening to kill a neighbour following heated exchange in Northampton communal garden

A man has been jailed after repeatedly threatening to kill a neighbour, following a heated exchanged in a Northampton communal garden.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Samuel Jeffers appeared at Northampton Crown Court on November 14 for sentencing, after a jury found him guilty of one count of threats to kill and one of assault by beating.

The 42-year-old’s charges relate to an incident on August 9 this year, when police were called to an address in Campbell Street, following reports that a man had spat at a woman and threatened to kill her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were informed that during a verbal argument, Jeffers had spat in the woman’s face and hair, and when led away, shouted that he would ‘put a bullet in her head’, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Gary Samuel Jeffers.

Jeffers was arrested and in his formal police interview continued to repeatedly make threats to the harm the woman, who he claimed had made racist and homophobic comments to him, although he could not recall what she said.

Response officer PC Jack Drew, who led the investigation, said: “Tackling violence against women and girls remains a priority for Northamptonshire Police and we will continue to work hard to take make our communities safe places to live and work.

“Anyone who decides to cause distress or fear to others like this should expect to be dealt with robustly, and I am pleased that this stance has been reflected in the custodial sentence that Gary Jeffers received.”

Jeffers was handed a 12-month jail term - 10 months for the threats to kill offence and a further two months to run consecutively in relation to the assault by beating.