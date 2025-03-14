Man jailed after injuring woman in revenge hit-and-run in Northampton

A man has been jailed after a woman was left with injuries following a hit-and-run – fuelled by revenge – on a busy road in Northampton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olsi Ceka, previously of Spencer Bridge Road, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on March 11 for sentencing, after he pleaded guilty to four offences.

The 32-year-old deliberately drove a rental car into two pedestrians on September 28, 2023, as they walked along Black Lion Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to police, Ceka targeted the pair after a verbal altercation between his girlfriend and the couple earlier that afternoon.

Olsi Ceka.

Ceka spotted the couple as they walked over the bridge near Northampton train station and mounted the pavement before deliberately striking them from behind with the car.

Ceka drove off, leaving the 22-year-old woman with a fractured ankle from the force of hitting the bridge wall. The 25-year-old man escaped serious injuries. Both were taken to hospital for treatment.

The driver was charged with section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent, attempted Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent, possession with intent to supply a controlled Class B drug (cannabis) and possession of a Class A drug (cocaine).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable James Oxford of the Northampton CID team, said: “The fact Ceka chose to use his hire car as a weapon and deliberately drove it at two people, demonstrates a shocking disregard to the consequences of his actions.

“This could have easily had been a completely different type of investigation which carries a life sentence, but it is just through sheer luck that Ceka did not kill or seriously injure anyone that day.

“To compound his reckless actions, he drove away from the scene leaving two people not only with physical injuries which required hospital treatment but also with mental scars that will take a lot longer to heal.”

Detective Inspector Pete Ticehurst added: “This was a complex investigation from the outset, and I’d like to pay tribute to the two officers responsible for achieving this result at court, DC Chris Heatley and DC James Oxford.”

Ceka was sentenced to four years and one month in prison, with a 36-month driving disqualification.

The three passengers found in the car with Ceka faced no further action.