A man has been jailed after he bit and punched two police officers in Daventry.

Anthony O’Brien, of Queens Road, Daventry, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on June 21 for sentencing for four counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

The charges relate to an incident in Chantelle Court, Daventry on March 9 this year.

Police officers were called to a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, officers found O’Brien and another man who had a head injury.

Northampton Crown Court

Police say the victim told officers that O’Brien had struck him in the head with a metal pole, O’Brien was arrested on suspicion of assault but then began to resist.

Becoming increasingly violent, the 40-year-old grabbed the officers by the throat and bit them, and also punched them as he tried unsuccessfully to escape.

He went on to be charged with two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker and two counts of intentional strangulation.

After admitting the two counts of assault but denying the strangulation offences, O’Brien ended up being sentenced for four counts assault by beating of an emergency worker. He was found not guilty of two counts of intentional strangulation after the prosecution offered no evidence on these counts.

Speaking afterwards, Daventry Response Sergeant Gary Walker said: “Police officers come to work every day to help people and protect their communities, and assaults on them as they do their job are completely unacceptable.

“O’Brien’s actions were unprovoked, violent and completely unnecessary. He caused these two officers physical pain and emotional distress, and I’m really glad to see him receive a custodial sentence.”

O’Brien was jailed for 39 weeks.