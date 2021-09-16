Man jailed after carrying knife in village near Thrapston
He's been put behind bars
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 12:27 pm
A man who was caught with a knife in Islip on Monday (September 13) has been put behind bars.
Jack Burbidge, 22, was charged after he was found with the blade in Lowick Road, Islip.
The criminal, of no fixed address, appeared before magistrates in Northampton yesterday where he pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon.
Magistrates jailed him for six months.
He also recalled to prison in connection with a previously imposed sentence.
Burbirdge was ordered to pay surcharge to fund victim services of £128 with a deprivation order made in relation to the knife.