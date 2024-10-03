Northampton Crown Court

A Northampton man has been jailed for more than three years over a string of assaults — including one attack on a dog.

According to court documents, 22-year-old John Wright pleaded guilty to three assault charges — including one involving a police officer — affray and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal during an incident in Stockmead Road on May 15, 2024. He also admitted criminal damage to a vehicle.

Judge Rupert Mayo sentenced Wright, of Norfolk Street, Semilong, to a total of 39 months.