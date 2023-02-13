Man jailed after assaulting ex partner and smashing up her Northampton home after house party

A man has been imprisoned after “smashing up” his former partner’s home following a party and being “extremely abusive” to police officers during his arrest.

Ricardas Eitutis, aged 31, of Stanley Street, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, February 9 after pleading guilty to three counts of assaulting emergency workers, three counts of assault and two counts of criminal damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that Eitutis’ then partner allowed him to use her address to have a house party on August 6, 2022. His friends arrived at around 6pm and his partner went to bed.

Ricardas Eitutis, aged 31, of Stanley Street, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, February 9.

Caroline Bray, prosecuting, said the party was still going strong at 3am and, at 10am, Eitutis’ partner came downstairs to find him having sexual intercourse with another woman on her sofa. They were both asked to leave.

The court heard that Eitutis, who had consumed alcohol and cocaine at the party - became angry and pushed his partner into the sofa as he shouted that it was her fault because he was a man “who needed to have sex.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As he began to smash things up - including a fish tank - the other woman tried to calm him down and he pushed her down as well, the court heard.

Ms Bray said the victim tried to close herself in a bedroom but Eitutis smashed his way inside, pushed her down onto the bed, grabbed her neck and pushed down onto her throat.

Ms Bray said: “The victim recalled being terrified and wanting to escape. She described him as so angry that saliva was coming out of his mouth.”

The court heard that the other woman pushed Eitutis out of the way, telling the victim to run and she was able to run out of the front door and into a nearby taxi, where neighbours had heard the commotion and gathered around. The victim asked the driver to take her somewhere safe and left the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Bray said Eitutis - screaming - then chased a neighbour into her property and he kicked and pounded the door so hard he left bloody marks. The neighbour heard the sound of her living room window smashing and Eitutis running away.

The police arrived to find that the victim’s home had been “trashed” and the windscreen of the victim’s car had been smashed. The victim was left with bruising all over her body.

During Eitutis’ arrest, he was verbally abusive to police officers as he kicked out and spat at them, the court heard, and he even managed to spit through a spit hood that had been placed on him.

Eitutis has committed 22 previous offences including shoplifting and theft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Simmons, in mitigation, said this level of violence was “uncharacteristic” for Eitutis as he has never committed violent offences before. He said that previous sentences given for dishonesty offences were marked in days and weeks.

Mr Simmons said: “The defendant has clearly fallen off a cliff in terms of his offending.”

The defence barrister said Eitutis feels “terrible” and has expressed regret and remorse for his actions.