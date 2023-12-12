Man injured after early hours assault in Northampton town centre pub
The man pictured could help police
A man was injured during an early hours assault in a Northampton town centre pub.
The incident happened between midnight and 12.30am on Saturday, November 25, a man sustained a nose injury after being assaulted at Shipmans pub in Drapery.
Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, incident number: 23000728176.