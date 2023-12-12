News you can trust since 1931
Man injured after early hours assault in Northampton town centre pub

The man pictured could help police
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 12th Dec 2023, 10:36 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 10:36 GMT
Police say this man could help with their investigation.

A man was injured during an early hours assault in a Northampton town centre pub.

The incident happened between midnight and 12.30am on Saturday, November 25, a man sustained a nose injury after being assaulted at Shipmans pub in Drapery.

Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, incident number: 23000728176.