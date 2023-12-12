The man pictured could help police

Police say this man could help with their investigation.

A man was injured during an early hours assault in a Northampton town centre pub.

The incident happened between midnight and 12.30am on Saturday, November 25, a man sustained a nose injury after being assaulted at Shipmans pub in Drapery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries.