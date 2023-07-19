Man injured after being pushed over and assaulted in Grant Road, Wellingborough

Witnesses are being sought after a man was assaulted in Grant Road, Wellingborough.

The incident occurred at about 5am on Monday, July 10, when the man was approached from behind by two men, pushed over and assaulted, causing minor injuries to the victim.

A police spokesman said: “The offenders, who ran off in the direction of Wellingborough town centre, were both in their 20s and of an average build.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault in Wellingborough

"One of the men was wearing a black tracksuit.”

Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information about it, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.