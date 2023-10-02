Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was assaulted with what “allegedly looked like a chain” in Moulton.

The incident happened in Siddons Way, near Tarrant Way on Friday (September 29), between 9pm and 9.30pm.

Police say “a man assaulted another man with what allegedly looked like a chain, causing injuries”.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.