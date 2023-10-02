Man injured after assault with 'chain' in Northamptonshire village
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man was assaulted with what “allegedly looked like a chain” in Moulton.
The incident happened in Siddons Way, near Tarrant Way on Friday (September 29), between 9pm and 9.30pm.
Police say “a man assaulted another man with what allegedly looked like a chain, causing injuries”.
A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000608541.