News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

Man injured after assault with 'chain' in Northamptonshire village

A 33-year-old has been arrested
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 16:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 16:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man was assaulted with what “allegedly looked like a chain” in Moulton.

The incident happened in Siddons Way, near Tarrant Way on Friday (September 29), between 9pm and 9.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police say “a man assaulted another man with what allegedly looked like a chain, causing injuries”.

The incident happened in Siddons Way, Moulton.The incident happened in Siddons Way, Moulton.
The incident happened in Siddons Way, Moulton.
Most Popular

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000608541.